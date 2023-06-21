Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.67).

VMUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 157.15 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.23. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 476.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Virgin Money UK

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Sara Weller acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($38,899.55). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Rating

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.