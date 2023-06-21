W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

