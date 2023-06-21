Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

