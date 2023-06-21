Wells Fargo & Company Increases DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target to $48.00

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICE Therapeutics news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 162,960 shares worth $5,893,009. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

