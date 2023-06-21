WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE WYY opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

