Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 1861648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.48.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.