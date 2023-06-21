Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Paul Hodges Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) insider Paul Hodges acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,387.72).

Windar Photonics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.54. Windar Photonics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.35.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

