Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider David Benson Sells 22,821 Shares

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.37), for a total transaction of £113,648.58 ($145,423.65).

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 487.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 477.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £949.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Workspace Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 655.50 ($8.39).

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workspace Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKP. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.06) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.67) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640.67 ($8.20).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

