Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider David Benson Sells 22,821 Shares

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.37), for a total transaction of £113,648.58 ($145,423.65).
Workspace Group Stock Performance
Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 487.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 477.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £949.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Workspace Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 655.50 ($8.39).
Workspace Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.
