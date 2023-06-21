Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider David Benson Sells 22,821 Shares

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKPGet Rating) insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.37), for a total transaction of £113,648.58 ($145,423.65).

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 487.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 477.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £949.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Workspace Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 655.50 ($8.39).

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKP. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.06) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.67) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640.67 ($8.20).

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.