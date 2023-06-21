Worthington Industries (WOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.