Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,881 shares of company stock worth $3,755,097. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,042,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 738,566 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 556,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.