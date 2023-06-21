Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Xylem were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.09 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.