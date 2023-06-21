Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

