YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,585,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 245,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,060,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,422,000 after acquiring an additional 564,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

