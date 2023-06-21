Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

