Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 222.58% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

