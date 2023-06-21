Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
NYSE ZVO opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51,331.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
