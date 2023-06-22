100,500 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.56 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

