10,174 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 48.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.