10,856 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AFL opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.