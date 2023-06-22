2,438 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.