3,393 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $420,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

