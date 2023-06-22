5,682 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

