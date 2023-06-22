685 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Block by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $65.46 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,077 shares of company stock worth $13,045,378. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

