7,226 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.