745 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 112,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 58.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 39,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

