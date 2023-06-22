accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.24) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

ACSO stock opened at GBX 819 ($10.48) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 520 ($6.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 860 ($11.00). The firm has a market cap of £339.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4,550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 718.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

