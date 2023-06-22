AcuityAds (ILLM) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AcuityAds to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AcuityAds and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 533 2954 4562 57 2.51

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.27%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $93.10 million -$580,000.00 163.00 AcuityAds Competitors $921.70 million -$56.10 million -9.46

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AcuityAds’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds’ peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% AcuityAds Competitors -96.77% -2,066.12% -217.75%

Summary

AcuityAds beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

