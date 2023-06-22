Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 9,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 22,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Get Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.