Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 9,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 22,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

Institutional Trading of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

