Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADEVF. Morgan Stanley raised Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

ADEVF stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.