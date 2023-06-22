Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 229 ($2.93) price target on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

LON ADT1 opened at GBX 154 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £427.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 94.73 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.78).

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.