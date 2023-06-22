Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 229 ($2.93) price target on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
LON ADT1 opened at GBX 154 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £427.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 94.73 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.78).
About Adriatic Metals
