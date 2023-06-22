AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading 0.1% Higher

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.