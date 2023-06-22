AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Up 0.3%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 1,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

