ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGESY shares. ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.1418 per share. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

(Get Rating

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.