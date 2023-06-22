ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGESY shares. ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.
ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72.
ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
