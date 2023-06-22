Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47. 558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Air T Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Air T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

