AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 340 ($4.35) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 310 ($3.97).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 370 ($4.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.24) to GBX 490 ($6.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

AJ Bell Price Performance

AJB stock opened at GBX 319.60 ($4.09) on Wednesday. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,282.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 323.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at AJ Bell

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,714.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.21), for a total value of £15,989.40 ($20,459.88). Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Featured Articles

