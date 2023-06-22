Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares traded.

Alexco Resource Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexco Resource

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 614,100 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 49.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth $60,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.