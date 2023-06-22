Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.58

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.58 and traded as high as C$11.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 3,406,225 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7729767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -644.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

