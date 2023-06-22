Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Shares Up 1.9%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 15,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 57,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 174.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
