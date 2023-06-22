Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Shares Up 1.9%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 15,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 57,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 174.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

