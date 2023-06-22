Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.23. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 9,644 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.