Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

