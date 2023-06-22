Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,959 shares of company stock valued at $29,807,816 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.