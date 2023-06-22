Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,959 shares of company stock valued at $29,807,816. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

