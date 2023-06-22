Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 839,959 shares of company stock valued at $29,807,816. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

