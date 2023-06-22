Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

