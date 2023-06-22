Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alphatec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,939,581 shares of company stock worth $29,040,698. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

