ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Shares Down 1.3%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.74 and last traded at $38.80. 7,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 9,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTEC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period.

About ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

