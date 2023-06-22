Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 297.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

