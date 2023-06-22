Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.83 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.