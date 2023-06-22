Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

